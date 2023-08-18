Grove City controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-20 win against Dublin Scioto in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Grove City drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Dublin Scioto after the first quarter.

The Greyhounds opened an immense 38-7 gap over the Irish at halftime.

Grove City pulled to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish enjoyed a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Grove City and Dublin Scioto squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.