Grove City Central Crossing topped Columbus Independence 21-14 in a tough tilt on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Columbus Independence showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-6 advantage over Grove City Central Crossing as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Grove City Central Crossing broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-8 lead over Columbus Independence.

The 76ers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

