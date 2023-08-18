Lewis Center Olentangy collected a solid win over Toledo Whitmer in a 46-35 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Lewis Center Olentangy jumped in front of Toledo Whitmer 15-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves’ offense jumped in front for a 29-21 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Lewis Center Olentangy moved to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied with a 14-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Braves prevailed.

