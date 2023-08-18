Clayton Northmont collected a solid win over Vandalia Butler in a 28-10 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Clayton Northmont drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Vandalia Butler after the first quarter.

The Aviators came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Thunderbolts.

Clayton Northmont broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-10 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Thunderbolts hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Vandalia Butler squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.