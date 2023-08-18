Miamisburg sent Dayton West Carrollton home scoreless in a 49-0 decision on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Miamisburg drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Dayton West Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a lopsided 35-0 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Miamisburg breathed fire to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Miamisburg and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 62-26 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.