Dublin Coffman’s defense throttled Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, resulting in a 24-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense jumped in front for a 7-0 lead over the Titans at the intermission.

Dublin Coffman breathed fire to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

