Indianapolis Ben Davis rolled past Cincinnati Moeller for a comfortable 49-28 victory on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Indianapolis Ben Davis moved in front of Cincinnati Moeller 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Giants registered a 34-14 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Crusaders.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Giants got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-14 edge.

