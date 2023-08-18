Lisbon rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 41-6 win over Windham for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Lisbon drew first blood by forging a 26-0 margin over Windham after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Blue Devils’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-6 points differential.

Last season, Lisbon and Windham faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

