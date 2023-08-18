Lewis Center Olentangy Orange used overtime to slip past Cincinnati West Clermont 42-35 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange opened with a 28-21 advantage over Cincinnati West Clermont through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Pioneers and the Wolves locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

