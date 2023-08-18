Hilliard Bradley didn’t flinch, finally repelling Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hilliard Bradley drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Delaware Olentangy Berlin after the first quarter.

The Jaguars opened a thin 20-6 gap over the Bears at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Bears outpointed the Jaguars 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Hilliard Bradley and Delaware Olentangy Berlin played in a 31-28 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.