Massillon shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 28-17 win over Valdosta in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Valdosta authored a promising start, taking a 14-0 advantage over Massillon at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.

Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over Valdosta.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-3 stretch over the final quarter.

