McComb scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Harrod Allen East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

McComb moved in front of Harrod Allen East 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

McComb pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

