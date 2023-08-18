Belmont Union Local topped Sarahsville Shenandoah 13-8 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Sarahsville Shenandoah, as it began with an 8-6 edge over Belmont Union Local through the end of the first quarter.

Belmont Union Local broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 13-8 lead over Sarahsville Shenandoah.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

