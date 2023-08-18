Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley collected a solid win over Apple Creek Waynedale in a 21-6 verdict on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley a 7-0 lead over Apple Creek Waynedale.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Apple Creek Waynedale and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

