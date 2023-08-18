A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Taft past Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park Friday 40-18 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Taft a 22-6 lead over Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Panthers got within 28-18.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Senators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-0 final quarter, too.

