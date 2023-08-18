It was a tough night for Doylestown Chippewa which was overmatched by Richmond Heights in this 38-7 verdict.

Richmond Heights opened with an 8-0 advantage over Doylestown Chippewa through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Chipps inched back to an 8-7 deficit.

Richmond Heights struck to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

