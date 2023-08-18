Pickerington Central left no doubt in recording a 28-17 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 14-3 lead over Powell Olentangy Liberty.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-3 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Pickerington Central struck to a 28-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots rallied in the final quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

