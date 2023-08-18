Columbus Walnut Ridge edged Columbus Northland 22-21 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio football game.

Columbus Northland showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Columbus Walnut Ridge as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Walnut Ridge and Columbus Northland locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Scots outscored the Vikings 8-7 in the final quarter.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.