Newcomerstown rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-7 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Newcomerstown drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Sugar Grove Berne Union after the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Newcomerstown struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.