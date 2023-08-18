Canton GlenOak unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cincinnati Western Hills 41-12 Friday on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Canton GlenOak a 21-6 lead over Cincinnati Western Hills.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Canton GlenOak roared to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.