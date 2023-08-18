A swift early pace pushed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley past Akron Ellet Friday 33-14 at Akron Ellet High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Akron Ellet after the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 19-0 halftime margin at the Orangemen’s expense.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley breathed fire to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Orangemen tried to respond in the final quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

