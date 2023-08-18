Youngstown Cardinal Mooney topped Mentor Lake Catholic 29-26 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Cougars took a 26-21 lead over the Cardinals heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Cardinals fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cougars.

The last time Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 31-14 game on Aug. 27, 2022.

