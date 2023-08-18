A suffocating defense helped Hamilton Badin handle Hamilton 18-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hamilton Badin drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Hamilton after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Rams’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

