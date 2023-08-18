Gahanna Lincoln posted a narrow 10-5 win over Mason on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 3-2 advantage over Mason through the first quarter.

The Comets came from behind to grab the advantage 5-3 at intermission over the Golden Lions.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Golden Lions’ defeat of the Comets.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Mason faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

