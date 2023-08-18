Springfield scored early and often in a 27-11 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 14-0 lead over Cleveland St. Ignatius.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as Cleveland St. Ignatius climbed back to within 14-3.

Springfield struck to a 27-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Cleveland St Ignatius squared off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Springfield High School.

