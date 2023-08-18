Austintown Fitch controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 40-6 victory over Euclid in Ohio high school football on Aug. 18.

Austintown Fitch jumped in front of Euclid 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-0 advantage in the frame.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.