A swift early pace pushed London past Washington Court House Washington Friday 62-14 during this Ohio football game.

London steamrolled in front of Washington Court House Washington 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Blue Lions’ expense.

London jumped to a 55-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

