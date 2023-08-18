Washington Court House Miami Trace didn’t flinch, finally repelling Waverly 27-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Tigers 14-13 in the final quarter.

The last time Waverly and Washington Court House Miami Trace played in a 42-39 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

