Arlington eventually beat Dola Hardin Northern 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arlington a 14-0 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Red Devils and the Polar Bears were both scoreless.

Arlington roared to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

