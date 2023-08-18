KIPP Columbus’ overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Columbus Mifflin 30-8 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

KIPP Columbus jumped in front of Columbus Mifflin 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Punchers came from behind to grab the advantage 8-6 at intermission over the Jaguars.

KIPP Columbus broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-8 lead over Columbus Mifflin.

The Jaguars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, KIPP Columbus and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at KIPP Columbus.

