Uniontown Green posted a narrow 14-6 win over Dover for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Uniontown Green opened with a 7-6 advantage over Dover through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

