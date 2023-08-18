Chagrin Falls topped Burton Berkshire 15-12 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Badgers.

Burton Berkshire came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Chagrin Falls 12-7.

The Badgers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

