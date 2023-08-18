Steubenville Catholic Central rolled past Wellsville for a comfortable 37-6 victory on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Steubenville Catholic Central opened with an 8-0 advantage over Wellsville through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 23-6 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Steubenville Catholic Central roared to a 30-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Wellsville and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.