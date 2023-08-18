A suffocating defense helped Vincent Warren handle Belpre 60-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Vincent Warren roared in front of Belpre 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a colossal 60-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Vincent Warren and Belpre faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at Vincent Warren High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.