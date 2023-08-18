Smithville knocked off Massillon Tuslaw 21-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

Smithville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Massillon Tuslaw after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Mustangs made it 7-6.

Smithville darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Smithies put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 7-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Smithville and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 20-13 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.