Cincinnati Turpin edged Cincinnati Oak Hills 31-24 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Turpin opened with a 31-24 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Turpin squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

