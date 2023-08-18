New Madison Tri-Village scored early and often to roll over Troy Christian 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave New Madison Tri-Village a 27-0 lead over Troy Christian.

The Patriots registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Patriots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Troy Christian faced off on Aug. 20, 2021 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

