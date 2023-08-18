Columbus St. Francis DeSales posted a narrow 21-17 win over Dresden Tri-Valley at Columbus St. Francis Desales High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Scotties took a 3-0 lead over the Stallions heading to the halftime locker room.

Dresden Tri-Valley enjoyed a 10-0 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales to start the final quarter.

The Scotties had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Stallions won the session and the game with a 21-7 performance.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.