Thomas Worthington topped Columbus Beechcroft 27-26 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus Beechcroft, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Thomas Worthington through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars took a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Thomas Worthington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-20 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.

The Cougars outpointed the Cardinals 6-3 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Columbus Beechcroft faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

