Springfield Shawnee’s defense throttled Riverside Stebbins, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Springfield Shawnee a 13-0 lead over Riverside Stebbins.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Springfield Shawnee charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Indians 7-0 in the final quarter.

