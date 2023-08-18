A suffocating defense helped McConnelsville Morgan handle Warsaw River View 52-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

McConnelsville Morgan steamrolled in front of Warsaw River View 32-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Raiders and the Black Bears were both scoreless.

McConnelsville Morgan roared to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Warsaw River View and McConnelsville Morgan played in a 44-28 game on Aug. 20, 2021.

