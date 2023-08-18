Mineral Ridge didn’t flinch, finally repelling Andover Pymatuning Valley 29-22 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Lakers took a 14-13 lead over the Rams heading to the halftime locker room.

Mineral Ridge broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Andover Pymatuning Valley.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

