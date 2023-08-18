Pickerington North finally found a way to top Cincinnati Elder 39-35 at Cincinnati Elder High on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Pickerington North’s offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over Cincinnati Elder at halftime.

Cincinnati Elder came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Pickerington North 28-27.

The fourth quarter was decisive for Pickerington North, as it climbed out of a hole with a 39-35 scoring margin.

