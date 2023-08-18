Martins Ferry stoked the fire early and maintained the flame for a 39-36 victory against Shadyside on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Martins Ferry opened with a 13-0 advantage over Shadyside through the first quarter.

The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 20-19 at halftime over the Purple Riders.

Martins Ferry broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-20 lead over Shadyside.

The Tigers tried to respond in the final quarter with a 16-14 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Martins Ferry and Shadyside played in a 27-23 game on Aug. 19, 2022.

