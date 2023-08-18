A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati St. Xavier handle West Chester Lakota West 10-0 on Aug. 18 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati St. Xavier drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over West Chester Lakota West after the first quarter.

The Bombers opened a meager 10-0 gap over the Firebirds at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bombers and the Firebirds were both scoreless.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

