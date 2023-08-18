Kirtland edged Dalton 14-7 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Kirtland drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dalton after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Kirtland moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Bulldogs’ 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Kirtland and Dalton squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

