Ironton raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 17-14 win over Wheelersburg on Aug. 18 in Ohio football action.

Ironton jumped in front of Wheelersburg 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Ironton moved ahead of Wheelersburg 17-14 as the final quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Wheelersburg faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

