Cincinnati Princeton scored early and often to roll over Elyria 41-7 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Princeton a 19-7 lead over Elyria.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 28-7 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Cincinnati Princeton charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

