Dublin Jerome knocked off Westerville South 30-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Dublin Jerome drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Westerville South after the first quarter.

The Celtics fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Dublin Jerome jumped to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Celtics enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 15-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

