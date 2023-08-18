West Jefferson edged Columbus Africentric 29-22 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 18.

Columbus Africentric showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over West Jefferson as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders’ offense moved in front for a 23-22 lead over the Nubians at the intermission.

West Jefferson moved to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.